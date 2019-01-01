YGGDRASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $196,202.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.02447559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00159989 BTC.

Paragon (PRG) traded 7,255% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00218779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00202702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027036 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,912,116,975 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

