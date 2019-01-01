Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares Inc (ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report sales of $46.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $46.02 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $29.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $135.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.95 million to $136.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $196.72 million, with estimates ranging from $191.54 million to $201.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Paul P. Egge bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,234.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Steven F. Retzloff bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $469,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 34.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 252,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 129,804 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABTX stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $688.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

