Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.46. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $1,941,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $246,529.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,751 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,447,000 after buying an additional 557,312 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 98,255 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

