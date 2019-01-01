Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harris Co. (HRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Harris reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harris will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRS shares. ValuEngine cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

Harris stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.65. 696,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,055. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $175.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Harris by 2,067.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harris by 879.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

