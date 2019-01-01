Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report sales of $73.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $66.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $285.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.60 million to $287.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $307.70 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.35 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 19,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $372.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,512,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,218 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,292,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. 14.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

