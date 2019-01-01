Zacks: Analysts Expect Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) to Post $1.89 EPS

Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will announce $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Mcdonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.72.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $177.57 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

