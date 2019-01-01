Zacks: Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,382,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,922,000 after purchasing an additional 352,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,817,000 after purchasing an additional 515,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,817,000 after purchasing an additional 515,402 shares in the last quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 4,049,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,625,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,550,000 after purchasing an additional 182,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WSM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 869,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,581. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

