Zacks: Analysts Set $17.00 Target Price for American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Finance Trust an industry rank of 110 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

