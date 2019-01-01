Zacks: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Given $28.33 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $28.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arco Platform an industry rank of 27 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ARCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Sunday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $4,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $13,431,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter worth about $23,039,000.

Arco Platform stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

