Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (CR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.52. Crane posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.87 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 328,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,059. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 30.91%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $1,196,747.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,284.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $409,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,767 shares of company stock worth $1,885,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 37.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 765.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 299,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 264,546 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 734.4% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 222,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Crane by 250.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 132,354 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

