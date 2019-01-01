Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Compass Point raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $94.00 target price on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

In related news, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. 659,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,829. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

