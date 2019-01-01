Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.33. World Wrestling Entertainment reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.23.

WWE stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,437,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,632,510.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $22,867,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,000 shares of company stock worth $27,952,380. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, Consumer Products Division, WWE Studios, and Corporate & Other.

