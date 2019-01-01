Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Below Inc (FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $599.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report sales of $599.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.68 million. Five Below reported sales of $504.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.39.

In other news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,199,000 after buying an additional 322,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,374,000 after buying an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,578,000 after buying an additional 1,168,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 1,131,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Five Below has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $136.13.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

