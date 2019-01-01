Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $458,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,900. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,640,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,735,000 after acquiring an additional 114,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,340,000 after acquiring an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after acquiring an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. 248,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,490. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.26.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

