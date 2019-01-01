Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.89 Million

Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post sales of $273.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.41 million and the lowest is $229.36 million. Starwood Property Trust posted sales of $242.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $880.02 million to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $951.41 million to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 215,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 28,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

