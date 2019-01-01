Zacks: Brokerages Set $5.50 Target Price for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Adial Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 61 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADIL. ValuEngine lowered Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADIL opened at $5.12 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.