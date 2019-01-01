Zacks: Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Forrester Research an industry rank of 51 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,937 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Forrester Research by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 301,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Forrester Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 494,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Forrester Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,007,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $805.63 million, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.56. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

