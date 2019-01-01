Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lovesac (LOVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $10,536,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 47,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $863,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,066,606 shares of company stock valued at $19,252,238.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Lovesac by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Finally, CQS Cayman LP bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

