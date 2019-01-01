Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Hold

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACRE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 131,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,628. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $375.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, insider James Alan Henderson sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $193,784.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 68.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 113.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 69.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

