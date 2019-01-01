Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avalara (AVLR) to Sell

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.08 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avalara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Avalara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Sunday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.01.

NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 298,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,046. Avalara has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. Avalara’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avalara by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avalara by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

