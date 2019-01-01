Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuvectra (NVTR) to “Buy”

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuvectra Corporation develops and commercializes neuromodulation medical device for the treatment of nervous system disorders. It also provides neural interface technology, components and systems, as well as NeuroNexus SmartBox portable control and data streaming systems. Nuvectra Corporation is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nuvectra in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTR opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Nuvectra has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $278.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.37.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 65.86%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvectra will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $29,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 422.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 667,346 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the third quarter worth $13,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the third quarter worth $7,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 100.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 271,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra in the third quarter worth $5,495,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs.

