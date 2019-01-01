Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spire (SR) to “Buy”

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 204,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,888. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spire has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $81.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.31 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,332,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,130,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,356,000 after purchasing an additional 119,269 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,043,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 192,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

