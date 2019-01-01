Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will post sales of $643.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.30 million and the lowest is $636.74 million. Zayo Group reported sales of $653.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zayo Group.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

Shares of ZAYO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. 4,889,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,683. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $54,146.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at $13,999,819.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,346 shares of company stock worth $10,180,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $267,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zayo Group (ZAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.