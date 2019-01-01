Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $14,875.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.02405679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00159218 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00202837 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027006 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

