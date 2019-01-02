$0.16 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Keith Barnes sold 11,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $107,750.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,122.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 57,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $724,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,744 shares of company stock valued at $914,103 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,357,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,879,000 after purchasing an additional 418,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,357,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,879,000 after acquiring an additional 418,120 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,247,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,165,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,231,000 after acquiring an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 82,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

