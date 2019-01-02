$1.01 EPS Expected for Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Viacom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.05. Viacom reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 15.7% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 7.8% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 100.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. Viacom has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

