$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc (GPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $938.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. 7,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $129.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $306,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,641,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $362,718.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,206.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $745,541. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 9.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 41,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

