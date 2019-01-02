$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,507. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,058,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,692,000 after buying an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,058,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,692,000 after buying an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,655,000 after buying an additional 98,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

