$120.19 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report $120.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.90 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $77.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $415.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.90 million to $416.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $547.70 million, with estimates ranging from $527.00 million to $562.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,399. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $409,830.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $701,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,476.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,019 shares of company stock worth $13,072,498. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Valley Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,918,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,136 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,163,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.