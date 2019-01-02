$14.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will announce sales of $14.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.33 million to $16.80 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted sales of $8.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full-year sales of $54.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $58.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.99 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $68.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

HASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 23,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 33.99 and a quick ratio of 33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, Director Rebecca Blalock bought 4,290 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $100,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,879 shares of company stock worth $159,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 52,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 27.9% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

