1,653 Shares in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,277,000 after purchasing an additional 379,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 622.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,640,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,169,000 after buying an additional 110,687 shares during the period.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $230.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

SAGE opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $195.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.73.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “1,653 Shares in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/1653-shares-in-sage-therapeutics-inc-sage-purchased-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.