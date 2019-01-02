$2.03 EPS Expected for DXC Technology Co (DXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.09. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of DXC opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 111.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

