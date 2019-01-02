$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) to announce $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Seagate Technology to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

STX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 223,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,594. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 371,086 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,526,238.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 128,869 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,279,762.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,519,295 shares of company stock worth $62,991,691 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,017,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

