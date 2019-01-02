$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) will announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. L3 Technologies reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,734,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 124,377 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,887,000 after acquiring an additional 789,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLL stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.71. 9,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,648. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. L3 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.76 and a fifty-two week high of $223.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

