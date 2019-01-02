$2.89 EPS Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.77. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 717,148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 487,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

