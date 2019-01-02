22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 1,418,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,353,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “22nd Century Group (XXII) Stock Price Down 6%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/22nd-century-group-xxii-stock-price-down-6.html.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.