22nd Century Group (XXII) Stock Price Down 6%

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 1,418,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,353,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.
About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
