$302.74 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report sales of $302.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.51 million and the lowest is $293.41 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $281.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

EXR stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $77.53 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $75,891.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $243,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

