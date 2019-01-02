$346.27 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (FWRD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post sales of $346.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.60 million to $352.72 million. Forward Air reported sales of $306.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.81 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 7.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Deutsche Bank set a $73.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Stephens downgraded Forward Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $54.85 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Forward Air news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $118,921.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Forward Air by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Forward Air by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,480,000 after acquiring an additional 312,075 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Forward Air by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Forward Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

