$36.37 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $36.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $34.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $136.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.72 million to $137.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $163.84 million, with estimates ranging from $162.30 million to $165.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TCMD. Northland Securities upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $2,506,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,406,869.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $185,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,985 shares of company stock worth $5,628,972. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 992.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 259,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,424. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $841.42 million, a PE ratio of 212.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company, which develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.