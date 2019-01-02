$364.34 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will report $364.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.40 million and the lowest is $351.20 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $304.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $396.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Select Energy Services’s revenue was up 158.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 977,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, CAO Gary Gillette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 84.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,240 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 67.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,085,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 647.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 119,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.