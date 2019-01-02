$37.92 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $37.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.93 million and the lowest is $37.90 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $29.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $144.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $145.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $174.69 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $176.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 71.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 6,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,995. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $655.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.