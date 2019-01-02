$40.17 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc (WING) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will post sales of $40.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.38 million. Wingstop posted sales of $28.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $152.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $154.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $178.69 million, with estimates ranging from $169.18 million to $188.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Wingstop had a net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 15,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.3% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 24.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.99. Wingstop has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $75.58.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

