$484.18 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (GNTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $484.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.29 million and the highest is $504.56 million. Gentex posted sales of $459.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Gentex had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

GNTX stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at $447,558.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,167 shares of company stock worth $23,226 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 61.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

