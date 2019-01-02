51,836 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Acquired by National Investment Services Inc. WI

National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 6.7% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.90. 205,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,293. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.8265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

