$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) to report sales of $54.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. Emerge Energy Services posted sales of $103.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full-year sales of $326.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $334.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $295.66 million, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $357.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerge Energy Services.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Emerge Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price objective on Emerge Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerge Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Emerge Energy Services worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMES opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Emerge Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.77.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerge Energy Services (EMES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.