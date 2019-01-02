$738.55 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report sales of $738.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $716.40 million. Cinemark posted sales of $749.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 63,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,156. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 76.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

