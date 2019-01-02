$743.92 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International PLC (ENDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $743.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.93 million. Endo International reported sales of $768.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a positive return on equity of 1,348.52%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In other Endo International news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 594.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDP stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

