$9.73 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $9.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $26.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $42.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 million to $130.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.68 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $337,877.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,167 shares of company stock worth $822,539. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

