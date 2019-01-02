AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6,123.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 69.3% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Standpoint Research started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.39.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,437,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $1,495,437.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,203 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,440 shares of company stock worth $19,529,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

AbbVie declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

