Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) CEO Robert L. G. Watson Buys 174,652 Shares

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) CEO Robert L. G. Watson bought 174,652 shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $199,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,656. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 30.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 65.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 284,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,633,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 847,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 56.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,231,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 63.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 491,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

